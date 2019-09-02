Man in his 30s dies in Galway road crash

A MAN IN his 30s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Galway this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle collision between a car and a van at Carrownurlar, Milltown shortly after 1am.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was taken to Castlebar General Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The scene is currently preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site. The road remains closed and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Tuam are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.