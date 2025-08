A MAN IN his 70s has died following a house fire in Co Tipperary this morning.

It happened at a home in Boherlahan, Cashel.

The man in his 70s was the sole occupant of the house and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire services extinguished the fire and a post-mortem examination is to be arranged for the deceased.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire but it is understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.