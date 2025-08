A MAN IN his late teens has died from the injuries sustained following a single-vehicle collision over the weekend in Co Kerry.

The collision happened at around 5.40pm on Saturday, 2 August on the L1029 road at Deerpark, Lixnaw, Co Kerry.

The driver, an adult male aged in his late teens, was the only occupant of the car and was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

Advertisement

He was pronounced dead this morning.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out an examination of the scene and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area on the between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Saturday are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on (068) 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.