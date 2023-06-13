Man in a 'serious condition' following an assault in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN IS in hospital in a serious condition after an assault this evening in Dublin.
Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating what’s been described as a “serious assault” that occurred on Main Street, Ongar this evening at around 7pm.
A man in his 40s has been removed from the scene in a serious condition to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
A garda spokesperson said “enquiries ongoing as this is the early stage of the investigation”.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site