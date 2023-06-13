Man in a 'serious condition' following an assault in Dublin

A MAN IS in hospital in a serious condition after an assault this evening in Dublin.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating what’s been described as a “serious assault” that occurred on Main Street, Ongar this evening at around 7pm.

A man in his 40s has been removed from the scene in a serious condition to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

A garda spokesperson said “enquiries ongoing as this is the early stage of the investigation”.

