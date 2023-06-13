Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 13 June 2023 Dublin: 21°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Ongar
Man in a 'serious condition' following an assault in Dublin
Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating a serious assault that occurred on Main Street, Ongar this evening.
4.6k
0
44 minutes ago

A MAN IS in hospital in a serious condition after an assault this evening in Dublin.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating what’s been described as a “serious assault” that occurred on Main Street, Ongar this evening at around 7pm.

A man in his 40s has been removed from the scene in a serious condition to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

A garda spokesperson said “enquiries ongoing as this is the early stage of the investigation”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags