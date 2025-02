A 31-YEAR-OLD man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of Irish woman Danielle McLaughlin in India in 2017.

Vikat Bhagat was sentenced this morning at the District and Sessions Court in south Goa, according to reporting from RTÉ and BBC.

Danielle McLaughlin, from Buncrana in Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March 2017.

Advertisement

Bhagat was found guilty at the Goa court last Friday, almost eight years after Danielle’s death.

The victim had travelled to Goa with an Australian female friend and the pair were staying in a beach hut.

They had been celebrating Holi – a Hindu spring festival – at a nearby village.

Local media reported at the time that the former Liverpool John Moores University student was discovered unclothed and that she had marks on her head and face.

Danielle was the eldest of five daughters.