Man dies after building partially collapses in Kerry

A MAN HAS been killed after a building collapsed in Tralee, Co Kerry this morning.

The incident happened on Ashe Street shortly after 8am, and is being treated workplace accident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other men were injured during the incident.

The injured men have been taken to University Hospital Kerry, where they are being treated for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

A garda spokesman said investigations into the collapse of the building are ongoing, and that the Health and Safety Authority and local coroner have been notified.