A MAN IN his 20s was knocked unconscious in Belfast earlier this month during an assault that the PSNI is treating as a racially motivated hate crime.

The assault happened in Belfast city centre in the early hours of Sunday, 2 February and the PSNI is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

It was reported that two men and a woman were walking in the Royal Avenue area of the city centre when they were approached by a group of people.

This group directed verbal racial abuse towards one of the men, aged in his 20s, before pushing and assaulting him.

The victim was knocked unconscious and sustained an injury to his eye and his cheek, and had to undergo medical treatment in hospital.

The PSNI said it is treating the assault as a racially motivated hate crime and that enquiries are ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who has any information which could assist us, to get in touch,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.