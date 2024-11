A MAN HAS pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a pedestrian in Co Donegal.

Patrick Quigley appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Quigley, Windmill View, Letterkenny, is charged in connection with the death of Theresa Hepburn at Guesthouse End Street in the village of Raphoe on 2 March, 2022.

He is charged that he did drive a vehicle without due care and attention thereby causing the death of another person, namely Ms Hepburn.

The 52-year-old accused only spoke to confirm his guilty plea when arraigned in court.

Ms Hepburn, of Castle Grove, Raphoe and formerly Mountain Top Letterkenny, died from her injuries a week after the collision.

She was a mother-of-three.

Quigley’s barrister, Mr Colm Smyth, SC, told the court that his client has been seriously affected by the incident.

He added that his client has no previous convictions.

Mr Smith asked for a psychiatric report and a probation report for his client.

Judge John Aylmer consented and adjourned the case for final sentencing to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court in February, 2025.