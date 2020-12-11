Man (20s) arrested in relation to Keane Mulready-Woods murder released without charge

A MAN (20s) ARRESTED by Gardaí investigating the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods has been released without charge.

Gardaí said that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and that investigations are ongoing.

The man had been arrested yesterday at 10am and was being detained at Mountjoy Garda Station.

A second man aged in his 20s who was arrested yesterday morning, and a man aged in his 40s who was arrested on Tuesday, both remain in Garda custody at Drogheda Garda Station.

17-year-old Mulready-Woods, from Drogheda, was last seen alive in the town on 12 January.

The following day, some of the teenager’s dismembered body parts were found in a holdall bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of the capital.

In October, a 50-year-old man was sent forward for trial charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of the teenager.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.