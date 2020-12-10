Two men arrested in Keane Mulready-Woods murder investigation

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods earlier this year.

A man in his early 20s was arrested shortly after 7am this morning and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

Another man, also in his early 20s, was arrested at 10am and is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station.

A man arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation continues to be detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

17-year-old Mulready-Woods, from Drogheda, was last seen alive in the town on 12 January.

The following day, some of the teenager’s dismembered body parts were found in a holdall bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of the capital.

In October, a 50-year-old man was sent forward for trial charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of the teenager.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.