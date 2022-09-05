Man remains in custody over death of three siblings in Tallaght

A MAN REMAINS in custody this morning after being arrested in connection with the deaths of three siblings in Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday.

At approximately 12.30am yesterday, gardaí were informed of a violent incident occurring at a domestic residence in the Rossfield Estate.

A man in his early 20s was arrested. It is understood that the victims were stabbed.

Gardaí initially said that three female siblings had died in the incident but have since confirmed that it was two sisters and a brother.

The three siblings – a female aged 18 and a boy and a girl aged eight (twins) – were removed from the scene by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where all three were later pronounced deceased.

Gardaí yesterday confirmed the identities of the victims as Lisa Cash (18 years), Christy and Chelsea Cawley (both 8 years).

A 14-year-old boy, another sibling, was removed from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an intervention by Garda Armed Support Unit members, a man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene.

After gardaí arrived at the house they deployed what are known as ‘less than lethal weapons’ in an attempt to subdue the man.

They entered the house and it’s understood they used a taser on the man before arresting him.

This man was detained at Tallaght Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He remains in Garda custody this morning.

A woman, the mother of the children, who was not injured at the scene, was also removed to CHI Crumlin.

All people involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other. Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident, at this time.

Members of the Garda technical bureau taking pictures at the scene in Tallaght Source: Norma Burke via RollingNews.ie

Incident room

Gardaí in Tallaght have established an incident room and all the circumstances of this incident are being investigated under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

The Coroner’s Office and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed. Post-mortems are to be arranged.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána has appointed a family liaison officer and An Garda Síochána will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other state agencies.

“This violent, challenging and traumatic incident was responded to by uniform unarmed garda first responders from the Tallaght District, supported by uniform members and armed detectives from the wider DMR South Division and Specialist Armed Support Unit members.

“An Garda Síochána has put in place welfare supports for, and will continue to support, all members who attended this incident.

Tributes

A statement was released yesterday evening by St Aidan’s Community School which said that staff and pupils at the school and at St Aidan’s Senior National School are “shocked and deeply saddened by these events and our thoughts are with the family and those most affected at this time”.

The three young people killed in the tragedy attended the schools.

The statement said that the incident is a community and school tragedy.

The schools have put in place their critical incident plan and have been in touch with the relevant supports and services, including the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS). Psychologists from NEPS, along with counsellors and pastoral care staff will be at the school tomorrow to assist students that need help.

The statement also asked for privacy and sensitivity for the family and friends involved in the tragedy.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Dermot Richardson told RTÉ’s This Week programme that the community is in a sense of “shock and numbness”.

“I spoke with a family whose children went to school with the children that are deceased. It’s horrendous. They don’t know what to do. Do they send the kids to school tomorrow, do they not send them to school, is there anything in place?” he said.

“It’s a shock to the community, the whole of Tallaght and the whole of Ireland as well because when three lives are taken like that it’s horrendous.”

With reporting by Órla Ryan, Niall O’Connor, Jamie McCarron and Press Association

