Man in life threatening condition following serious assault in Dublin

A MAN IS in a life threatening condition in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin this evening.

The incident happened at Mac Uilliam Road in Tallaght at around 7.15pm.

Gardaí are currently attending the scene.

A man, whose age is unknown, was taken from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital.

Gardaí have said he is in a serious life threatening condition.

No further details were provided.