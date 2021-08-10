Man in life threatening condition following serious assault in Dublin

A MAN IS in a life threatening condition in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin this evening.
The incident happened at Mac Uilliam Road in Tallaght at around 7.15pm.
Gardaí are currently attending the scene.
A man, whose age is unknown, was taken from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital.
Gardaí have said he is in a serious life threatening condition.
No further details were provided.
