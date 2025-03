A MAN IN his 50s has been seriously injured after an improvised bomb exploded at a house in Tallaght this morning.

Sources said gardaí are investigating whether he blew himself up while handling the device.

The man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

It’s understood the man was known to gardaí in advance of today’s incident.

Officers are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the explosion as they attempt to determine what the man had intended to do with the homemade bomb.

A Garda spokesperson said the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit and the Garda Technical Bureau are currently examining the scene.