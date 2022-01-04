#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 4 January 2022
Police investigating as man hospitalised after being shot twice in both legs in Co Down

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 1:59 PM
Enler Park Central, Dundonald
A MAN HAS BEEN hospitalised in Northern Ireland after being shot in both legs. 

The incident happened in the Enler Park Central area of Dundonald, Co Down at around 9.10pm yesterday. 

The 37-year-old man had been shot twice in both of his legs. 

He has been taken to hospital for treatment. 

PSNI enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time,” PSNI Detective Sergeant Cargin said. 

“If you have any information which may be relevant, or if you may have dashcam or other footage, contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1590 03/01/22,” he said. 

People can also submit a report using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

