A MAN HAS been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted in Cork city.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred at the junction of Grand Parade and Oliver Plunkett Street.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene shortly after 5pm where a man in his late 30s was found with serious injuries.

“He received medical treatment at the scene and was then transported to Cork University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening,” a garda statement said.

The scene has been technically and forensically examined.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this assault to come forward. They are also appealing to road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cams) from the Grand Parade/Oliver Plunkett Street area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to make this footage available to Gardaí,” the garda statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station at 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.