A MAN WHO has been charged as part of an investigation into the supply of counterfeit mobile devices is set to appear in court today.

Gardaí revealed yesterday that a man aged in his 40s was arrested on Wednesday and was being detained at a garda station in Dublin.

Advertisement

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Court 2 of the Criminal Courts of Justice Dublin this morning.

The investigation is being conducted by the Intellectual Property Crime Investigation Unit based in the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

14 bank accounts have been frozen and over €143,245 in cash has been seized to date in the course of the investigation.

It is estimated that a phone company has been defrauded by €10 million, according to a garda statement.