Man and woman due in court after man allegedly loses part of ear in Limerick street assault

A MAN AND a woman are due to appear in court today in connection with a serious assault on a man in Limerick city, in which part of his ear was allegedly bitten off.

Video footage of a male being physically attacked by a number of people was shared on social media.

A man was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment for injuries allegedly sustained in the incident.

The alleged attack occurred on Parnell Street at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Video footage shared online shows a male being set upon by a second male.

The footage shows the first male bing repeatedly punched by the second man an after falling to the ground.

The video ends on a scene in which it appears the injured man’s head and ear are bleeding heavily.

A woman can be heard over the footage shouting that part of the man’s ear has been bitten.

“Gardaí are investigating the assault of a man in his 20s that occurred on Parnell Street, Limerick at approximately 4.15pm yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 2 May 2023. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for his injuries,” said a Garda spokesman.

“A male in his 40s and female in her 30s were arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Limerick.”

“They have both since been charged and due to appear before Limerick District Court this afternoon, Wednesday 3 May 2023.”

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.