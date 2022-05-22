#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 22 May 2022
Advertisement

Thousands of runners to mark five-year anniversary of Manchester Arena bombing

Survivors of the attack, Mayor Andy Burnham and Coronation Street actors are among those taking part in the Great Manchester Run.

By Press Association Sunday 22 May 2022, 10:47 AM
1 hour ago 2,189 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5770555
Victims of the bombing.
Image: PA
Victims of the bombing.
Victims of the bombing.
Image: PA

SURVIVORS OF THE Manchester Arena terror attack and Mayor Andy Burnham are among those marking the fifth anniversary of the tragedy before running a 10km race through the city.

More than 20,000 racers in Sunday’s Great Manchester Run are applauding the 22 victims ahead of the starting pistol, while church bells will toll at 10.31pm – the time a bomb was detonated at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

The day will be the first time in three years that people in Manchester can mark the anniversary free of coronavirus restrictions.

Freya Lewis, 19, who learned to walk again after suffering multiple injuries, fractures and burns at the bombing, will be racing for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity who saved her life.

Ms Lewis, who used a wheelchair for three months and whose best friend Nell Jones, then 14, was killed in the attack, has raised more than £67,000 with her family since the attack.

Cheshire-raised Ms Lewis told BBC Breakfast that Manchester “means the world to me”, adding: “It’s the most incredible city, I’ll always remember the way it came together and took me in as a Mancunian, as one of their own.”

She also said she would remember Nell Jones “in everything that I do, really. She’s a very unforgettable person, she was just the most wonderful sister to me and someone that will be with me for the rest of my life”.

Also raising money for hospitals in the city, Greater Manchester Mayor Mr Burnham will be running with a team of NHS staff.

The Labour mayor said in a tweet: “Five years ago, I visited MRI and Wythenshawe Hospital after the Arena bomb and saw the dedicated care NHS staff gave to victims.

“Five years on, I’m doing the #GreatManchesterRun for @MFT_Charity to show we appreciate everything they did then and since.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Organisers of the event have said that model Ferne McCann will be running, along with the Coronation Street actors Adam Blease, who plays Dirk, and Sally-Anne Matthews, who stars as Jenny Bradley, for the Dogs Trust charity.

Remembrance services will also take place at the Glade of Light Memorial in the city centre, while bells at the nearby Manchester Cathedral will toll at 10.31pm, marking the time of the attack.

Half a decade ago, thousands of children and parents had enjoyed an Ariana Grande concert at the arena.

Manchester-born Salman Abedi, 22, surrounded by the throng of youngsters leaving the gig, exploded his shrapnel-packed rucksack bomb, sending thousands of nuts and bolts shredding everything in their path.

Along with the 22 bystanders killed, six of them children, hundreds more were injured.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie