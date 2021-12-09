#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 9 December 2021
Advertisement

Mandatory hotel quarantine signed back into law amid Omicron concerns

The law allows for travellers who arrive in Ireland from specific named countries to have to stay in a hotel for 14 days.

By Christina Finn Thursday 9 Dec 2021, 3:33 PM
43 minutes ago 3,019 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5625040
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LEGISLATION WHICH ALLOWS for the renewal of mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland has been signed into law by the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

The law, which was passed by the Houses of the Oireachtas last week, allows for the re-introduction of mandatory quarantine for people coming into the State from certain areas which are deemed to have sustained human transmission of Covid-19 or any variant of concern of the virus.

Travellers who arrive in Ireland who have also been in named countries can now be made to stay in a hotel for 14 days, based on orders from the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, who has the power to designate such countries. 

Those who fail to comply with the requirement can be arrested. 

The move is part of tighter restrictions aimed at trying to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Health (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill 2021 allowed for the reintroduction of mandatory quarantine on a temporary basis.

The legislation can also be used to quarantine people coming into the country in certain circumstances where they fail to comply with requirements for Covid-19 testing. 

Introducing the bill in the Dáil last week, Donnelly said that “unfortunately, the threat of the emergence of variants of disease has not gone away”.

“The coronavirus has served up something none of us wanted to see,” Donnelly said.

With the emergence of the variant and uncertainties about its strength and transmissibility, “hotel quarantine may be necessary for a limited time in the interest of protection of public health and to control transmission”, he told the Dáil.

He said travel measures like mandatory hotel quarantine “give us time to further increase vaccination rates, including the boosters, and time to deploy some very promising new antiviral drugs that are in the pipeline”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that early evidence indicates that while the new variant is more transmissible, the illness associated with it is mild. 

Sinn Féin, the Labour Party and the Social Democrats supported the mandatory hotel quarantine bill.

The hotel quarantine system was scaled down in September as the designation of a large number of States was revoked. 

A total of 10,294 people entered the mandatory quarantine system during its operation. Eight hotels were used to facilitate the system and 593 residents tested positive for Covid-19 during their quarantine period.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Concerns raised 

In April of this year, the EU Commission raised concerns with the Irish government over the introduction of mandatory hotel quarantine. 

The Commission wrote to the Irish Government over its concerns about how the measure impacted on EU law.

A video message from spokesperson Christian Wigand suggested that Ireland could protect its citizens from the impact of Covid-19 by using other measures.

“The Commission believes that the objective pursued by Ireland, which is the protection of public health during the pandemic, could be achieved by less restrictive measures,” Wigand said.

However, the Department of Justice maintained that the measure was legally sound. 

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has previously said there are serious human rights difficulties with the mandatory hotel quarantine system.

During a debate on further emergency powers legislation last night, a number of politicians criticised the government for not carrying out the “most basic human rights assessments” or “some level of democratic oversight” on Covid-19 legislation.

Opposition members said they were not prepared to sign off on giving “wide ranging powers” to the health minister.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie