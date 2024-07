A MAN IN his 20s has been hospitalised after in alleged attack in Dublin city centre this afternoon, where it is understood a bladed weapon was involved.

Gardaí from Bridewell Garda Station responded to reports of a disturbance on Manor Street in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 at approximately 3pm today, according to a statement from a spokesperson.

The injured male was taken to the Mater Hospital where his injuries are not life-threatening, they added.

No arrests have made and local inquiries were carried out at the scene. Further inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

It is understood that gardaí responding to the incident only came across the injured man after they arrived at the scene.

It is further understood that the man’s wounds are consistent with an assault with a bladed weapon.