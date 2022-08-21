Man's body taken from the Royal Canal in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE BODY OF a male has been taken from the Royal Canal in Dublin.
The discovery was made this afternoon at around 12.30pm at the Royal Canal at Ballybough Bridge.
The body has been removed from the scene and taken the City Morgue in Whitehall, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
An examination of the scene has taken place and Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery.
Gardaí in Mountjoy are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS