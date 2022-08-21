Man's body taken from the Royal Canal in Dublin

THE BODY OF a male has been taken from the Royal Canal in Dublin.

The discovery was made this afternoon at around 12.30pm at the Royal Canal at Ballybough Bridge.

The body has been removed from the scene and taken the City Morgue in Whitehall, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

An examination of the scene has taken place and Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111, or any Garda station.