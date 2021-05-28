#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Friday 28 May 2021
Your evening longread: How Marbella became a 'United Nations of Crime'

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 28 May 2021, 8:30 PM
59 minutes ago 3,235 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5451057
A woman walks on the beach in Marbella, Andalusia.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Now, every evening, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

A United Nations of Crime

In Ireland, we are all too familiar with the drug cartels causing misery across our country as well as Europe.

But what happens when these cartels work together and choose a Spanish tourist resort as their base for international drug smuggling?

This is our long read tonight.

(The Guardian, approx reading time 10-12 mins)

There is no question that the landscape in Marbella has changed, and that the arrival of this new community of criminals is at the root of the transformation. “Here, you’ll be eating at a nice restaurant, then turn to the table next to you and there’s an Albanian with a star tattoo, then at the other table, there’s a thug from the Irish mafia,” said an agent from Greco. “The other day I was standing in line at the grocery store, and the kid in front of me turned around and he had a Kalashnikov tattooed on his forehead. It didn’t used to be like that here.”

