Your evening longread: How Marbella became a 'United Nations of Crime'

In Ireland, we are all too familiar with the drug cartels causing misery across our country as well as Europe.
But what happens when these cartels work together and choose a Spanish tourist resort as their base for international drug smuggling?
This is our long read tonight.
(The Guardian, approx reading time 10-12 mins)
There is no question that the landscape in Marbella has changed, and that the arrival of this new community of criminals is at the root of the transformation. “Here, you’ll be eating at a nice restaurant, then turn to the table next to you and there’s an Albanian with a star tattoo, then at the other table, there’s a thug from the Irish mafia,” said an agent from Greco. “The other day I was standing in line at the grocery store, and the kid in front of me turned around and he had a Kalashnikov tattooed on his forehead. It didn’t used to be like that here.”
