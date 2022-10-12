Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 12 October 2022
Advertisement

Marc MacSharry set to rejoin Fianna Fáil parliamentary party

It’s understood that Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke with MacSharry about rejoining the party.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 12 Oct 2022, 10:02 PM
41 minutes ago 3,549 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5891952
TD Marc MacSharry
Image: Leah Farrell
TD Marc MacSharry
TD Marc MacSharry
Image: Leah Farrell

MARC MACSHARRY LOOKS set to rejoin the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, after there were calls to readmit the TD last week.

The parliamentary party heard that Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke with MacSharry, with the process to readmit the TD set to begin next week, it is understood.

MacSharry resigned the Fianna Fáil whip last year following the Katherine Zappone controversy that erupted around Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

The controversy, which stemmed from the appointment of Zappone as a UN Special Envoy, lead to a vote of no-confidence in the Foreign Affairs Minister.

MacSharry had raised concerns about Fianna Fáil’s decision to enforce a whipped vote on the no confidence motion and opted to resign from the parliamentary party as a result.

TDs, Senators and MEPs have been told that chief whip Jack Chambers will table a motion next week to propose that MacSharry be readmitted to the parliamentary party, in line with party rules.

It comes after a proposal was brought last week by TD Barry Cowen to have MacSharry reinstated in the party and was seconded by Senator Diarmuid Wilson.

MacSharry had attended the Fianna Fáil Ard Fhéis in late September and had spoken about returning to the party as soon as possible.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie