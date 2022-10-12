Marc MacSharry set to rejoin Fianna Fáil parliamentary party

MARC MACSHARRY LOOKS set to rejoin the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, after there were calls to readmit the TD last week.

The parliamentary party heard that Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke with MacSharry, with the process to readmit the TD set to begin next week, it is understood.

MacSharry resigned the Fianna Fáil whip last year following the Katherine Zappone controversy that erupted around Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

Advertisement

The controversy, which stemmed from the appointment of Zappone as a UN Special Envoy, lead to a vote of no-confidence in the Foreign Affairs Minister.

MacSharry had raised concerns about Fianna Fáil’s decision to enforce a whipped vote on the no confidence motion and opted to resign from the parliamentary party as a result.

TDs, Senators and MEPs have been told that chief whip Jack Chambers will table a motion next week to propose that MacSharry be readmitted to the parliamentary party, in line with party rules.

It comes after a proposal was brought last week by TD Barry Cowen to have MacSharry reinstated in the party and was seconded by Senator Diarmuid Wilson.

MacSharry had attended the Fianna Fáil Ard Fhéis in late September and had spoken about returning to the party as soon as possible.