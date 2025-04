MARKS AND SPENCER have announced that they will not accept online orders via their website and app while they continue to tackle a “cyber incident” which occurred over the bank holiday weekend.

Contactless payments at stores across Ireland and the UK have also been affected by the attack.

“Our product range remains available to browse online. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience,” the retailer said in a statement posted online.

The company has not disclosed further information about the specifics or scale of its cyber-security issue.

On Tuesday, it informed customers that it would take “some of our processes offline” to protect its colleagues, partners, suppliers, and business.

“We informed customers on Tuesday that there was no need for them to take any action. That remains the case, and if the situation changes we will let them know,” an M&S statement today read.

They added that the company’s “cyber experts”are working to restart online and app shopping.

In an email to customers on Tuesday after first confirming the problem, M&S CEO Stuart Machin said: “I’m writing to let you know that over the last few days M&S has been managing a cyber incident.

“To protect you and the business, it was necessary to temporarily make some small changes to our store operations, and I am sincerely sorry if you experienced any inconvenience.”

Shares in the company fell 4.8% this afternoon as a result of the pausing of online orders.