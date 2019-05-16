This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 May, 2019
US police question three people after baby taken from murdered pregnant teenager

The 19 year-old went missing in Chicago almost four weeks ago.

By AFP Thursday 16 May 2019, 9:27 PM
Police watch a home in Chicago during their search for Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui yesterday
Image: Antonio Perez/PA Images
Image: Antonio Perez/PA Images

US POLICE IN the city of Chicago are questioning three people over the murder of a pregnant teenager whose unborn baby was taken from her womb after her death. 

Investigators discovered the body of 19 year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez yesterday, almost four weeks after she was initially reported missing.

She was reportedly lured to the home of a stranger through a Facebook group for mothers, after she was promised free baby clothes and a pram.

A local medical examiner’s office confirmed that she was killed by “ligature strangulation” and classified her death as a homicide.

Local media reports cite authorities and family members who say that her unborn baby was cut out of her womb after her death.

The woman believed to have lured her there later called emergency services to report a baby that was having difficulty breathing, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The baby is reportedly in grave condition at a hospital and is not expected to survive. 

A police spokeswoman said detectives were questioning three people in connection with the case and that charges are pending.

- © AFP 2019

AFP

