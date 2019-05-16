US police question three people after baby taken from murdered pregnant teenager

Police watch a home in Chicago during their search for Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui yesterday

US POLICE IN the city of Chicago are questioning three people over the murder of a pregnant teenager whose unborn baby was taken from her womb after her death.

Investigators discovered the body of 19 year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez yesterday, almost four weeks after she was initially reported missing.

She was reportedly lured to the home of a stranger through a Facebook group for mothers, after she was promised free baby clothes and a pram.

A local medical examiner’s office confirmed that she was killed by “ligature strangulation” and classified her death as a homicide.

Local media reports cite authorities and family members who say that her unborn baby was cut out of her womb after her death.

The woman believed to have lured her there later called emergency services to report a baby that was having difficulty breathing, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The baby is reportedly in grave condition at a hospital and is not expected to survive.

A police spokeswoman said detectives were questioning three people in connection with the case and that charges are pending.

