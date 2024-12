A MAN IS to stand trial accused of manslaughter over the death of a man following a one-punch assault near his home in north Dublin last year.

Martin Lynn, 33, who worked in a local sports injury clinic, had been socialising earlier with friends in Dublin city centre before getting out of a taxi in Whitehall and arriving home shortly before 4.30 am on July 30, 2023.

Mr Lynn died two days later at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin after he sustained a severe head injury as he got out of the taxi.

Gardaí had appealed for information, and a woman and two men were arrested last December by investigating detectives from Ballymun.

They were later released without charge after being questioned by officers who submitted a file on the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Today, Christopher O’Neill was arrested in Dublin and charged with manslaughter for unlawfully killing Mr Lynn at Larkhill Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9, contrary to common law.

The accused, who also has an address on Larkhill Road, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court, where Detective Garda Ciaran Flanagan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Mr O’Neill, who has yet to indicate a plea, “made no reply” when charged. The judge heard that the DPP has directed trial on indictment, meaning his case will be sent forward to the Circuit Court.

The court heard that there would be a garda objection to bail, but defence solicitor Tony Collier said his client was not applying for bail at this stage and was deferring his application.

The judge also granted legal aid to the unemployed accused.

Mr O’Neill was remanded to prison to appear at Cloverhill District Court tomorrow and will remain in custody until a bail ruling.

Prosecutors must complete a book of evidence and serve it on the accused before a return-for-trial order is granted.

An inquest into Mr Lynn’s death has already heard he fell to the ground and suffered a traumatic brain injury. It has been adjourned pending the outcome of the judicial process.