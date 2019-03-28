This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told

Flor Cantillon and Mary Lowry were in a relationship for around two years, after the disappearance of Bobby Ryan in 2011.

By Eoin Reynolds Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 6:23 PM
1 hour ago 6,544 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4565840
Patrick Quirke with his wife Imelda.
Image: Leah Farrell
Patrick Quirke with his wife Imelda.
Patrick Quirke with his wife Imelda.
Image: Leah Farrell

A RECORDING OF Mary Lowry having a conversation with the man she started seeing after Bobby Ryan went missing was recovered from a computer found in murder accused Patrick Quirke’s home, the Central Criminal Court trial has heard.

The trial also heard today that Pat Quirke “hadn’t anything good to say about Bobby Ryan” and told her brother Eddie Quigley that Mary was doing the wrong thing by going out with him. Mary Lowry also returned to the witness-box to identify herself on the recording.

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ who goes by Mr Moonlight. Ryan went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm at Fawnagown, Co Tipperary owned by Lowry and leased by the accused, 22 months later in April 2013. The prosecution claims Quirke murdered Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Lowry (52).

Didn’t know he was being recorded

Flor Cantillon told prosecution counsel Michael Bowman SC that he started seeing Mary Lowry after meeting her on a St Patrick’s Day weekend in Killarney, Co Kerry in 2012, less than one year after Bobby Ryan’s disappearance. They had a relationship for about two years.

In January of this year, Cantillon said he met Detective Sergeant John Keane who played an audio tape to him. Cantillon identified Mary Lowry’s and his own voice on the recording. She was reading the problem page of a newspaper.

He could hear her asking a question and he asked her what was the verdict of the problem. He further told Bowman that he did not know he was being recorded and did not give permission to be recorded.

Detective Sergeant John Keane told Bowman that the recording he played to Cantillon originated on a hard drive seized from the accused man’s home on 17 May 2013. The jury listened to the audio on which two people can be heard talking and laughing.

4735 Mary_90567610 Mary Lowry leaving the Central Criminal Court Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell

Mary Lowry told Bowman that she met with Sergeant Keane on 11 January this year. He played the audio to her and she was “100% certain” it was a recording of her and Cantillon. She said she did not make the recording and did not give anyone permission to record the conversation.

Lowry under cross-examination

Under cross-examination, Lowry told Bernard Condon SC for the defence that she agreed to allow her three children to be interviewed by Gardaí in 2013 following the discovery of Bobby Ryan’s body. She denied a claim by Gardaí who made a statement at the time that Lowry got angry when she was told she couldn’t be present during the interview.

She said she had initially thought she could be present but it was explained to her that she couldn’t so she remained in the house but not in the interview room. Her children were, she said, aged 12 and 14. She added: “I must protect my children.”

During cross-examination, the witness told Condon: “I feel intimidated,” to which Condon responded that he was just putting things to her that were said by Gardaí in 2013. She added that she did not remember if she made a complaint to garda management about not being allowed to be present for the interview.

Mary Lowry’s brother, Eddie Quigley, told Bowman that he was one of four children and grew up on a small farm in Newport, Co Tipperary. He was the second child, Mary the third.

As a carpenter he would do jobs around the house for Mary after she moved to Fawnagowan with her husband Martin. Quigley said he has always been close to Mary and his children are close to hers. He knew the whole Lowry family including Pat Quirke and his wife Imelda. Imelda is Martin’s sister.

He remembered that when Martin Lowry started complaining about a pain in his knee he put it down to an old football injury. But he was later diagnosed with cancer and died in September 2007. Mary was “devastated”, Quigley told the court.

“You could see she found it very difficult to cope and get on with life,” he said.

She didn’t really talk about his death and Quigley felt she needed to talk to somebody. She tried, he said, to get on as best she could because her three children were very young.

Quigley said he was always there and if she needed anything she could call him.
He knew that Mary leased her deceased husband’s farm to Pat Quirke but Quigley had no involvement in that. As far as he knew she was “ok” financially although she had no income.

When she started going out with Bobby Ryan, Quigley was happy for her. She seemed happy, he said, and on the three or four occasions he saw them together they appeared to enjoy each others company. Relations between Ryan and Mary’s children also seemed good, he added.

He recalled telling Patrick Quirke that “someone hadn’t much to do” for reporting Mary to the health board for leaving her kids on their own. The trial has previously heard that Quirke reported Lowry to Tusla, the child and family agency, telling them that she had left her children alone on weekends. Quigley said it was not true that she left her children alone. He said Quirke didn’t respond.

He also recalled Pat Quirke telling him he wasn’t happy with Bobby Ryan being involved with Mary. “He hadn’t anything good to say about Bobby Ryan,” the witness said. Quirke asked him to “talk sense into Mary”.

Quigley added: “He felt she was doing the wrong thing being involved with Bobby Ryan. I told him it’s her own decision what she wants to do.”

On the day Bobby Ryan went missing Quigley was in Killaloe, Co Clare when he received a phone call from his sister. He drove to her, arriving at her home at about 3pm. A search was already under way. Mary was “visibly upset”, he said.

Quigley will continue his evidence tomorrow in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Deeply shocking': Housing Minister slammed as number of homeless people passes 10,000 for first time
    71,646  129
    2
    		Indicative votes result: MPs vote against all 8 Brexit options, including a no-deal
    53,457  64
    3
    		Man awarded $80 million after claiming weed killer caused his cancer
    52,373  32
    Fora
    1
    		CroíValve has raised €3.2 million for its minimally invasive heart treatment device
    163  0
    2
    		Wazp wants to bridge the knowledge gap in 3D printing for companies big and small
    68  0
    The42
    1
    		James Power had a better story than most for his Leaving Cert Irish oral examiner
    53,602  5
    2
    		Seamus Coleman makes second significant donation to Sean Cox fund
    49,979  35
    3
    		Man United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent boss
    26,298  110
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 pairs of jeans we have repurchased time and time again
    3,328  0
    2
    		Kerry Katona said Victoria Beckham reached out to her after her split with Brian McFadden... it's the Dredge
    3,258  0
    3
    		Goodbye Skin Deep: A love letter to beauty
    3,095  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    EU
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    Explainer: All you need to know about the EU's new road safety technology proposals
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    CORK
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    COURT
    Crack cocaine addict who robbed taxi driver after threatening him with pointed weapon jailed
    Crack cocaine addict who robbed taxi driver after threatening him with pointed weapon jailed
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    Fines totalling more than €126k in court crackdown on M50 toll dodgers

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie