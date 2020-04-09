This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 9 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Warnings after people begin dumping face masks and gloves on the ground

Councils have seen an increase in littering with medical equipment.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 5:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,631 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5071122
A discarded mask on the ground. Don't do this.
Image: Sait Serkan Gurbuz/PA Images
A discarded mask on the ground. Don't do this.
A discarded mask on the ground. Don't do this.
Image: Sait Serkan Gurbuz/PA Images

A NUMBER OF local councils have said there has been an increase in people littering with disposable masks and gloves.

Both Dublin City Council and Waterford City and County Council have said that the dumping of medical equipment has become a problem during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The efficacy of asking people to use of masks and other protective equipment is the subject of some debate, but one of the main arguments against recommending that people use masks is that they can be used incorrectly. 

This includes using disposable masks for several days or touching one’s face to adjust the mask. Both these practices could potentially increase the spread of the coronavirus. 

Concerns have also been raised about the potential for such items to be dumped when people are finished using them. 

In a statement today, Dublin City Council said some areas of the city have seen an increase in the amount of gloves and masks being littered. 

“Our enemy is a virus and as such it is unseen. Our invisible enemy lurks around a lot of corners. We need to be mindful about how we dispose of used latex gloves and masks as they could contain the virus,” Dublin’s Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon said today. 

Doing whatever we can to stop the spread of the virus and thereby save lives is critical and this includes being responsible for the safe disposal of face masks and gloves.

A spokesperson for Waterford City and County Council said similar: “There is evidence of disposable gloves and masks being discarded on the streets instead of being placed in litter bins or the users domestic refuse.”

Tips for using a mask

Echong the advice from the council’s, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that if you choose to wear a mask you must “know how to use it and dispose of it properly”. 

The WHO updated its guidance on the wearing of masks on Tuesday but stopped short of saying everyone should wear one. It argued that, while masks can help prevent the spread of Covid-19, they can also “create a false sense of security” leading to a “neglect of other essential measures”. 

In short, the advice is that even if you decide to wear a mask you should continue to adhere to a strict hand-hygiene regime and to adhere to social distancing regulations.

Source: World Health Organization (WHO)/YouTube

 Here is some other advice from the WHO about correctly using a facemask:

  • Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
  • Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
  • Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
  • Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.
  • To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie