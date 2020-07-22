Doctor at Mater Hospital dies three months after contracting Covid-19

THE MATER HOSPITAL in Dublin has confirmed that a doctor who worked at the hospital has died following a battle with Covid-19.

In a statement today, the hospital confirmed that Dr Waqar Ali Shah passed away after spending three months in ICU being cared for diligently and attentively by his colleagues at the hospital.

Dr Shah was a frontline healthcare worker who “provided selfless emergency care to Covid 19 patients at a number of hospitals as a locum during this emergency pandemic”, the hospital said.

Observing a minute’s silence before handover from the night shift in Mater ED. @MaterTrauma Remembering Dr Waqar Ali. RIP. Condolences and Sympathies to his family his friends and his colleagues. #FrontlineHero #FrontlineSacrifice pic.twitter.com/dUGWvvuZUy — geroconnor (@drgeroconnor) July 22, 2020 Source: geroconnor /Twitter

“He had been due to begin a shift at the Mater Hospital in April when he felt unwell. He asked to be seen as a patient and was admitted immediately with Covid 19 illness,” it said.

His colleagues remember him as a hardworking and diligent doctor with a humble and down to earth personality.

“The Mater Hospital extends its deepest sympathies to Dr Shah’s wife, family and loved ones at this very sad time.”