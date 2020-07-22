This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Doctor at Mater Hospital dies three months after contracting Covid-19

The Mater Hospital has extended its sympathies to his family.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 12:47 PM
13 minutes ago 20,607 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5156636
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

THE MATER HOSPITAL in Dublin has confirmed that a doctor who worked at the hospital has died following a battle with Covid-19. 

In a statement today, the hospital confirmed that Dr Waqar Ali Shah passed away after spending three months in ICU being cared for diligently and attentively by his colleagues at the hospital.

Dr Shah was a frontline healthcare worker who “provided selfless emergency care to Covid 19 patients at a number of hospitals as a locum during this emergency pandemic”, the hospital said.

“He had been due to begin a shift at the Mater Hospital in April when he felt unwell. He asked to be seen as a patient and was admitted immediately with Covid 19 illness,” it said.

His colleagues remember him as a hardworking and diligent doctor with a humble and down to earth personality.

“The Mater Hospital extends its deepest sympathies to Dr Shah’s wife, family and loved ones at this very sad time.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

