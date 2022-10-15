Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 15 October 2022
Advertisement

Maths Week: Your Saturday puzzle

Fancy a mathematics challenge?

By TheJournal.ie team Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 7:00 PM
15 minutes ago 1,530 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5893719
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

MATHS WEEK STARTS today and, as is our annual tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles. Give them a go!

Maths is very important in life and we’re are often using it without realising.

Unfortunately, many people have a bad experience learning maths and it is very difficult to learn a subject if you have a negative attitude towards it.

That is why Maths Week Ireland seeks to promote a positive attitude for all with fun and challenging activities.

Our brains are well evolved to have a good intuition for addition and we even have a good feel for how numbers will multiply. However, when it comes to percentages our intuition often lets us down.

Things like loan repayments and compound interest are not at all obvious to us and if
not well informed, we can make very poor financial decisions.

See how you get on with the following more straightforward, but interesting questions, with maybe surprising answers.

A. Your boss agrees to give you a 10% pay rise. A year later, she changes her mind and says she will have to reduce your pay 10%. “Oh well,” you think to yourself, “At least I’m back to where I started.” Are you?

B. Your brother’s boss agrees to give him a 25% pay rise. A year later, he changes his mind and says he will have to reduce your brother’s pay 20%. “Oh well,” your brother
reasons, “At least I got a 5% raise overall.” Did he?

C. Your sister’s boss agrees to give her a 20% pay rise. A year later, he changes his mind
and says he will have to reduce your sister’s pay 15%. “Oh well,” your sister reasons, “At
least I got a 5% raise overall.” Did she?

D. Your friend’s boss agrees to give her a 25% pay rise. A year later, he changes his mind
and says he will have to reduce your friend’s pay 24%. “Oh well,” your friend thinks to
herself, “At least I got a 1% raise overall.” Did she?

E. BONUS: Your pay is slashed 20% five years in a row. What is the overall pay cut? Is it
100%? Do you end up earning anything at all?

Come back tomorrow, same time, for the answers.

Maths Week Ireland is coordinated by SETU with partners across the island of Ireland. This year over 400,000, north and south will take part and these puzzles give you a chance to participate. The Maths Week puzzles this year are presented by Colm Mulcahy, professor emeritus of Mathematics at Spelman College, USA, and adjunct professor with Calmast at South East Technological University. Colm is chairperson of the Martin Gardner Foundation USA, and the curator of the website mathsireland.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie