Fine Gael senator withdraws her candidacy in the next general election

FINE GAEL SENATOR Maura Hopkins has announced she is withdrawing from the upcoming general election ticket for Roscommon-Galway.

An election date has yet to be set but rumours are abound that sometime in early February – and not April, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last month – could be the agreed date to send the country to the polls.

Hopkins has today announced that she, however, will not contest the next general election as her “personal circumstances have changed in recent weeks”.

“Over the Christmas period, I have taken time to consider my position as a Fine Gael Candidate for Roscommon-Galway,” she said.

“I am very aware of the huge demands and sacrifices involved in running an effective and successful campaign to win a Dáil seat. All indications suggest that a general election will take place over the next number of months. It had been my full intention to contest the election.

Over the Christmas period, I have taken time to consider my position as a Fine Gael Candidate for Roscommon-Galway. I am very aware of the huge demands and sacrifices involved in running an effective and successful campaign to win a Dail seat. (1/8) — Sen Maura Hopkins (@hopkins_maura) January 7, 2020 Source: Sen Maura Hopkins /Twitter

“However, my personal circumstances have changed in recent weeks. As a new mother and as a female public representative based in a rural constituency, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be possible to balance the responsibilities and demands of my personal and professional life.

“Therefore, I am withdrawing my name as a Fine Gael Candidate for Roscommon-Galway constituency.”

Hopkins held a seat on Roscommon County Council from 2014 to 2016 before taking a seat in the Seanad in 2016.

She said she hopes to remain involved in Fine Gael politics in the future and wished councillor Aisling Dolan well in her bid for a Dáil seat on behalf of the party.