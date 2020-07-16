Europe's highest court rules that data protection arrangement between EU and US is invalid

THE EUROPEAN COURT of Justice has ruled that a framework designed to protect the misuse of EU citizens’ personal data when it is transferred to the US is invalid.

The court overturned a previous decision made by the European Commission, which found that there is no conflict between US surveillance laws and EU rights on data protection.

Under US law, some companies can provide data to the US government for surveillance programmes, including Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Yahoo.

However under the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights, every citizen is entitled to have their personal data protected, which is underpinned by GDPR.

The ruling was made following a case taken by Austrian privacy lawyer Max Schrems, who took the case to highlight the gulf between these two things.

It is expected to have significant implications for personal privacy policies and trans-Atlantic business.

The case was first brought to the Irish High Court after Schrems complained to the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) about Facebook’s use of standard contractual clauses (SCC) to transfer personal data to the US.

The court also ruled that Data Protection Authorities (DPAs) have a duty to take action when they receive a complaint.

In a statement this morning, Schrems described the court’s ruling as “a total blow” to the DPC and Facebook.

“It is clear that the US will have to seriously change their surveillance laws, if US companies want to continue to play a role on the EU market,” he said.

He also said that the court had put an end to the unlimited discretion of DPAs not to act upon complaints they receive about companies like Facebook.

“The Court is not only telling the Irish DPC to do its job after seven years of inaction, but also that DPAs have a duty to take action and cannot just look the other way,” he said.

“This is a fundamental shift going far beyond EU-US data transfers. Authorities like the Irish DPC have so far undermined the success of the GDPR. The Court has clearly told the DPAs to get going and enforce the law.”

