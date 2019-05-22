This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

May writes to Corbyn with plea for 'last chance' compromise as her Brexit hopes dwindle

The prime minister is running out of options and allies after unveiling her new Brexit plan yesterday.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 22 May 2019, 9:32 AM
56 minutes ago 2,379 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4646339
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has written to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urging him to compromise with her because her deal is “our last chance” to deliver Brexit.

May has come under fierce criticism over her new Brexit deal that she unveiled yesterday where, for the first time, she made a concession on the possibility of a second referendum that would see MPs would get a vote on whether the Brexit deal should be put to the people.

Her ten-point plan includes “as close to frictionless trade with the EU as possible” while ending free movement, an admission that the backstop would remain and guarantees that Northern Ireland would stay aligned with Great Britain no matter the outcome of talks with the EU. 

Senior Tories, including future leadership hopefuls, such as Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab dismissed May’s proposals while Labour’s Corbyn also said he will not support her.

Talks between Labour and the Conservatives to agree the way forward with Brexit stalled earlier this month.

In a letter to her opposition counterpart, seen by Sky News, May set out the measures she would take to compromise with Labour’s demands on Brexit and urged Corbyn to back her deal. 

On a second referendum, she told Corbyn: “My views on this question are a matter of record, but there are MPs on both sides of this House, but particularly the opposition benches, who have made it clear that they will not support any deal unless it includes a second referendum.

The government will therefore legislate to require a vote on whether to hold a second referendum to have taken place before the [Withdrawal Agreement Bill] can be ratified.

May said she’d shown that she was willing to compromise in order to deliver Brexit.

“The Withdrawal Agreement Bill is our last chance to do so,” she said. “I ask you to compromise too so that we can deliver what both our parties promised in our manifestos and restore faith in our politics.”

The prime minister is hoping to get her maligned withdrawal agreement through parliament by the time the summer recess begins on 20 July, which would allow Britain to leave the EU at the end of that month – as long as MPs reject a second referendum.

Otherwise the process could be delayed until 31 October – the deadline set by the EU – or even later if EU leaders grant Britain another postponement.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie