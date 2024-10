MAYO MOUNTAIN RESCUE were called out this morning by gardaí to assist a walker on the top of Croagh Patrick, “who was having difficulty descending in 100km plus winds”.

The team said that it was the callout number 31 of the year.

The full team assisted in the operation, as Storm Ashley began to take hold across the entire country. Mayo has been under a Status Orange wind warning for a number of days.

The full team attended the callout.

The team said that first responders made their way in “very difficult conditions” to the summit from the south side of the mountain while others were deployed to the Murrisk side to walk the track.

The walker was eventually located in the Murrisk car park at 11:45 having been walked down with help from other walkers.

The team was stood down at 12:30.

“All was well that ended well today and we wish this man a speedy recovery from his ordeal, however we would advise walkers to stay off the mountains during severe weather alerts from our excellent Met Service.”