New music festival in Dublin planned for this June Bank Holiday

Layout of the area where the gigs would go.

PLANS ARE UNDER way for a three-day music festival over the June Bank Holiday weekend in Dun Laoghaire after a planning application was filed last month.

Promoters MCD filed the application on 28 February with Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

The application is for a series of concerts to be held on Friday 31 May, Saturday 1 June and Sunday 2 June at Dun Laoghaire Pier.

The events would be ticketed with a maximum anticipated attendance of 8,000 people on each night.

The tickets would be sold on the basis that under-16s attending the event must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Each day the concert would open at 4pm, with a curfew of 11pm – with the exception of the 10.45pm curfew on Sunday.

Temporary bars would be installed with a licence to serve alcohol, and marquees would be constructed for the event.

Source: Google Maps

In a letter, the commercial executive of Dun Laoghaire Harbour confirmed its consent for MCD to stage an outdoor musical event on the dates in question.

As part of its application, MCD also wrote to the council to say there has been “no substantial or habitual breaches of a licence, or the conditions of a licence granted by any local authority” under relevant laws in the past 24 months for any concerts or event promoted by the company.

From the date the planning application was lodged, interested parties had until 21 March to submit any observations or objections to the plan.

Dun Laoghaire Source: Shutterstock/Glenn Boyce

This proposed music festival will be followed in Dun Laoghaire by the Beatyard Festival, which takes place over the August Bank Holiday. Acts confirmed for this festival include Groove Armada, Chvrches and Jungle.

Also taking place this June Bank Holiday weekend is the Forbidden Fruit Festival at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. Now in its 8th year, the headliners for this year’s edition are Elbow, Skepta and Mura Masa.

TheJournal.ie has approached MCD for comment, but there is no indication yet as to which acts are lined up for the gigs in Dun Laoghaire.