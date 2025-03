MARY LOU MCDONALD has apologised on behalf of her party’s mental health spokesperson Mark Ward after he swore in the Dáil yesterday.

The Sinn Féin leader made the apology when criticising a two-fingered gesture made by independent TD Michael Lowry in the chamber in Tuesday. Lowry has since said he regrets the action, which he claims has been taken out of context.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, McDonald was challenged for criticising Lowry because Ward had also used expletives in the Dáil yesterday. Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy had given warning to the use of language at the time of the incident.

Fine Gael TD Willie Aird raised his voice following the conclusion of questions on policy and legislation in the Dáil yesterday, when TDs from government and opposition get a chance to pose questions to the Taoiseach or ministers on particular issues.

Aird was criticising the Ceann Comhairle, claiming Murphy had only been given one occasion to speak in the Dáil Chamber since he had been elected in the Laois constituency.

The Laois backbench TD said he had questions he wished to ask government leadership, which he did not get to ask this week as a result of disruptions on Tuesday.

Ward, referencing the party whip system, said across the chamber: “Have a chat with your Whip. Fuck’s sake.”

Murphy requested that Aird reach out to her at a more appropriate time, before added: “Thank you, Deputies. Language.”

McDonald today, speaking on the gesture made by Lowry, was asked if Ward should apologise for the use of foul language.

She said: “I’m sure Mark would have no difficulty. Mark’s an absolute gentleman and a lovely person. I have absolutely no doubt, if he used an expletive, that he would be sorry for that. Absolutely no question.”

Pressed on whether that meant the party leader was calling on her TD to apologise, she added: “I’m sure he will. Let me apologise on his behalf, if that helps.”

Foul language and the use of expletives in the Dáil is against the agreed code on conduct of the elected TDs. Unlike standing orders, the rules are a shared and common set of values that the representatives adhere to while in the Chamber.

The document gives guidance to TDs on things such as offensive language and dress code. For any TD to be sanctioned for their actions inside the chamber, another member must file a complaint about the behaviour which is then considered by a committee.

It is understood, however, that no such sanction for apparent breaches of the code of conduct has taken place at least in the last two decades. TDs will commonly issue apologies or retractions instead.