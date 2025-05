DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has given the green light for a makeover of McDonald’s flagship outlet on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

In granting planning permission, the city council has ordered that planned pigeon protection spikes to the upper floors be omitted for the fast food giant’s outlet.

The Council has also ordered proposed illuminated projecting signage shall be omitted and that the ‘M’ logo within the glazing at lower mezzanine level of the restaurant not be permitted.

The Council granted planning permission to McDonald’s Restaurants of Ireland Ltd after concluding that the works “would be acceptable, and would have no undue adverse impact on the visual amenities of the Architectural Conservation Area (ACA)”.

McDonald’s was proposing the pigeon spikes to combat pigeon guano or bird droppings as a conservation report stated that guano “is both unsightly and introduces salts into porous historic building materials”.

On the move to omit the pigeon spikes, the 10-page council report states that notwithstanding the rationale for the pigeon spikes, the Council’s Conservation Section raised concerns over the addition of spikes which they consider “would detract from the historic façade”.

The planning permission for the upgrade of McDonald’s on 62 O’Connell Street Upper – first opened in 1979 – follows McDonald’s securing planning permission for two new drive-thru restaurants in Mullingar in Co Westmeath and Waterford retail park at Butterstown, Co Waterford.

Advertisement

However, the Co Westmeath and Co Waterford permissions are currently before An Bord Pleanála on appeal.

In a planning report for the revamp of the O’Connell Street outlet in Dublin, chartered town planners Downey stated that the site is surrounded by retail shops and similar fast-food restaurants.

The report stated that “as such the existing McDonald’s restaurant is considered a complementary use to the other existing units along the prominent streetscape of O’Connell Street”.

The planning report stated that the proposed development “seeks to improve the overall integrity and character of the building and add to the historic streetscape, through various material upgrades to the existing eastern/front elevation”.

The planning report stated that the McDonald’s building “is a Protected Structure and as such no works are being proposed which will affect or materially alter the structure or character of the existing building”.

The report stated that the application is being submitted in order to improve the quality and presentation of the building at 62 O’Connell Street Upper, by providing updated and improved window, fascia, and signage.

The owner of the McDonald’s building at 62 O’Connell Street Upper, The Pillar Ice Cream Parlour Ltd lodged a letter with the Council giving its consent for the plans to be lodged.

Accounts filed earlier this year show that pre-tax profits at McDonald’s Restaurants of Ireland Ltd decreased by 16% in 2023 to €36.32 million as revenues rose by 6% from €80.56m to €85.65 million.