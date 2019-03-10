Man charged over Meath carjacking where woman was forced out of car in early hours of morning

A MAN IN his 50s is due to appear in court this afternoon in connection with a carjacking last Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 6 March.

A woman was sitting in her car when two men forced her out and drove off in the car.

She was not injured in the incident.

A man was arrested by investigating gardaí yesterday in Dublin.

He was brought to Trim Garda Station where he was questioned in relation to the car theft.

The man has now been charged and will appear in Navan District Court this afternoon.

Comments are closed for legal reasons