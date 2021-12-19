Three arrested and firearm seized after Gardaí track silver Mini Cooper in Dublin

THREE MEN WERE arrested and a suspected firearm seized by gardaí in Dublin yesterday.

The men, all aged in their 30s, are currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Crumlin and Kevin Street Garda Stations.

The arrests took place after gardaí on patrol at Davitt Road in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, at approximately 9:40pm yesterday, observed a a silver Mini Cooper that was suspected to have been stolen earlier in the day.

When gardaí indicated for the driver of this car to stop, the vehicle left the area at speed.



“During a managed containment operation, the vehicle was observed driving at speed over Herberton Bridge and into the Rialto area,” gardaí said in a statement.

“The car was then abandoned at Longs Place in Dublin 8 and the three male occupants alighted the vehicle.”



The three men were arrested by gardaí a short distance away.

One of the men was observed “attempting to discard a plastic bag” and when this bag was recovered, gardaí discovered that it contained a suspected firearm.

This suspected firearm has been sent to the ballistics unit for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí.