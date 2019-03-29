Three men arrested over conspiracy to murder released without charge

File photo Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THREE MEN WHO were arrested as part of ongoing investigations into serious feud-related organised crime in the Dublin region have been released without charge.

The men, aged between 24 and 38, were arrested in the north inner city and Finglas areas of Dublin on Wednesday over conspiracy to murder.

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions/

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, arrested yesterday remain in custody under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

They are being detained at garda stations in Dublin.