This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three men arrested over conspiracy to murder released without charge

Two men remain in custody.

By Órla Ryan Friday 29 Mar 2019, 8:59 AM
21 minutes ago 1,066 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4566376

GARDA - BLUR File photo Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THREE MEN WHO were arrested as part of ongoing investigations into serious feud-related organised crime in the Dublin region have been released without charge.

The men, aged between 24 and 38, were arrested in the north inner city and Finglas areas of Dublin on Wednesday over conspiracy to murder

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions/

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, arrested yesterday remain in custody under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

They are being detained at garda stations in Dublin.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dáil votes to ban oil and gas drilling in Irish waters
    28,374  71
    Fora
    1
    		Cork's Fudi&more wants to go it alone when it takes its food delivery business international
    76  0
    The42
    1
    		West Ham open to selling Rice for the right price this summer
    11,058  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    2,963  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    'We are distraught': Band Her's killed in US crash
    'We are distraught': Band Her's killed in US crash
    Explainer: Why is Donald Trump asking the FBI to look into an alleged hate crime against a TV actor?
    US man pleads guilty to kidnapping girl and killing her parents
    COURTS
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    HIGH COURT
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    COURT
    Crack cocaine addict who robbed taxi driver after threatening him with pointed weapon jailed
    Crack cocaine addict who robbed taxi driver after threatening him with pointed weapon jailed
    Fines totalling more than €126k in court crackdown on M50 toll dodgers
    Man appears in court charged over assault which left 73-year-old man in critical condition

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie