Dublin: 8°C Monday 4 October 2021
Men charged after gardaí intercept vehicle and seize cash and cars

Gardaí seized over €130,000 in cash, two Audi cars and a Rolex watch.

By Órla Ryan Monday 4 Oct 2021, 7:05 AM
File photo of a Garda car
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
TWO MEN HAVE been charged after the seizure of cash and cars in Dublin.

The men, aged 36 and 45, were arrested when a vehicle was intercepted in Swords, Co Dublin, on Friday at around 6pm.

Both men have been charged in relation to the seizure of €104,720 cash, along with a further seizure of €25,660 in cash and one Audi SQ5, one Audi Q3 and a Rolex Watch.

Both men are due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

