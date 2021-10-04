Men charged after gardaí intercept vehicle and seize cash and cars

TWO MEN HAVE been charged after the seizure of cash and cars in Dublin.
The men, aged 36 and 45, were arrested when a vehicle was intercepted in Swords, Co Dublin, on Friday at around 6pm.
Both men have been charged in relation to the seizure of €104,720 cash, along with a further seizure of €25,660 in cash and one Audi SQ5, one Audi Q3 and a Rolex Watch.
Both men are due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.
Investigations are ongoing.
