TWO MEN CHARGED over a €87,000 cocaine seizure in Dublin city centre have been remanded in custody.

Nicholas Plenty, 49, of Fisher Street, Canning Town, London, England, and 26-year-old Sean McMullen Petherbridge, of no fixed address, appeared at Dublin District Court this evening.

They were charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and having it for sale or supply on York Street, Dublin 2 yesterday.

The drugs were found stored in sweet packets and a creatine powder container.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

The men were arrested shortly after midday on Thursday by gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team based at Dublin Castle and will face objections to bail.

Neither man addressed the court.

Judge Finan heard they made no reply to the charges and their solicitor said they were not applying for bail at this stage.

Judge Finan held them to appear at Cloverhill District Court on 27 March.