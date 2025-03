TWO MEN CHARGED with possessing baseball bats and knives as weapons in Tallaght, Dublin, yesterday have been granted bail.

Wayne Spellman, 40, of Fernwood Avenue, Springfield, and Darren Spellman, 45, of Cushlawn Road, both in Tallaght, appeared before Judge Conor Fottrell at Dublin District Court today.

Both were charged with two counts each of unlawfully possessing two baseball bats “capable of causing serious injury” and knives as weapons at the Fettercairn Ring Road, Tallaght, on Friday.

Garda Ciaran Byrne told the court that the pair “made no reply” when charged at Tallaght and Rathfarnham stations on Friday.

Advertisement

The garda had no objection to their bail and confirmed to defence counsel Kevin McCrave that he had agreed to certain conditions.

Neither man spoke during the hearing where they were ordered not to contact “any witnesses in relation to this incident”.

Judge Fottrell ordered them to sign on once a week at their local garda station and to stay out of a specific Tallaght housing estate.

In each case, the bond was set at €200, and they required to give gardaí their mobile phone numbers.

The two men have yet to enter a plea and must appear before Tallaght District Court later this month.

The charges are under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act. Legal aid was granted.