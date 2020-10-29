Christmas crafts, nursing home concerts and virtual 5km runs all part of Keep Well campaign

THE GOVERNMENT HAS launched a series of wellbeing initiatives that Taoiseach Micheál Martin says are designed to “help us through the winter”.

The Keep Well campaign is designed in the context of Covid-19 restrictions and is conceived as a way of maintaining physical and mental health.

The campaign includes initiatives around five themes, each of which has a list of supports and resources published online. The five themes are: keeping active, staying connected, switching off, eating well and minding your mood.

To support people who don’t have online access, the Department of Health says local authorities are being supported “to provide a local community helpline and befriending service”.

Sport Ireland is leading a number of initiatives to support physical activity including virtual or restricted 5km runs and a walking challenge.

Bord Bia is also part of the campaign and will also be “promoting and showcasing a range of easy to prepare nutritional and seasonal recipes”

Ahead of Christmas, the Design & Crafts Council Ireland is to develop a series of workshops to promote Christmas crafts and Creative Ireland is to work with local authorities to offer localised creative initiatives in their areas.

Creative Ireland also supports an initiative by the Mobile Music Machine to present live, outdoor socially distanced concerts outside residential care homes and hospital settings across the country.

Speaking about this initiative, Culture Minister Catherine Martin said it’s one that has been successful and will continue.

Given my own background, I’m particularly proud of Covid Care concerts. Some of the most talented and experienced musicians and singers are travelling to perform outside nursing homes 182 performances already. This will continue during the winter months and into 2021.

Launching the Keep Well campaign today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this was a difficult time for everyone in the country.

“The adjustment required of us all in the months since this pandemic came into our lives has been difficult for everyone but I am proud of the way we have adapted and come together to protect ourselves and others in the face of the threat posed by Covid-19,” he said.

The necessary restrictions imposed to protect life, health and our healthcare services have had to continue for longer than many of us may have hoped at the outset and I understand that many of us are now experiencing fatigue.

“The aim of this new campaign is to equip people with ideas and strategies to help us through the winter. This will help strengthen communities and individuals and restore hope that brighter days are coming”.

Further details of the Keep Well campaign are available on the Healthy Ireland website