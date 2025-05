GERMANY CONSERVATIVE LEADER Friedrich Merz failed to win election as chancellor in a first round of voting by politicians in an unexpected setback.

Merz had expected to win a majority of the 630 members of the Bundestag, but won the backing of only 310 MPs, with 307 voting against in the first round.

Three MPs abstained, with one invalid ballot, while nine MPs were absent.

Merz should have the backing of 328 MPs through his coalition of the Christian Democrats (CDU), the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

There will now be two further rounds of voting, and in the third and final round a simple majority of MPs will suffice to see him elected.

Advertisement

The vote had been widely seen as a formality, with Merz backed by a coalition of his CDU/CSU alliance and the centre-left Social Democrats, who together have 328 seats.

Merz must now until the second round of voting, which may not happen until later this week.

His conservatives emerged as the largest party in the country’s February election, taking 28% of the vote as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) came in second with 20% and the Social Democrats came third on 16%.

The drama in the Bundestag comes at a crucial point in German politics, with the AfD designated as a “right-wing extremist” party by the country’s intelligence agency.

Intelligence services announced on Friday that it considered the largest opposition party a “confirmed” right-wing extremist group, citing the “xenophobic, anti-minority, Islamophobic and anti-Muslim statements made by leading party officials” – a decision that the AfD confirmed yesterday it would challenge in court.

With reporting from – © AFP 2025