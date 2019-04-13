This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Meet the choir that has spent the last 27 years performing Handel's Messiah on the streets of Dublin

Beginning in 1992 with the 250th anniversary of the first ever performance in Dublin, we spoke to choir members on their relationship with the classical piece.

By Andrew Roberts Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,869 Views 1 Comment
SINCE 1992 OUR Lady’s Choral Society has been performing George Frideric Handel’s famous piece of classical music, Messiah, on the streets of Dublin every 13 April.

The date marks the first time Messiah was performed publicly in 1742 on Fishamble Street in what was known then as Mr Neal’s Musick Hall.

Proinnsías Ó Duinn, music director of the choir, says despite the many times they have performed the piece it never gets old.

“We’re actually recreating something,” he says. “Because on the paper it’s just a load of black dots on five lines… we actually have to recreate it… and as you recreate something, it has to live.”

We spoke to members of the choir about their relationship with the classical piece of music.

Our Lady’s Choral Society will be performing the Messiah on Fishamble Street at 1pm 13 April.

They will also be performing highlight’s of the composer’s work on 14 April at Merchant’s Quay Church at 3pm to raise funds for The Merchant’s Quay Project and Focus Ireland.

Watch the video for our full report.

