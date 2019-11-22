This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heavy rain forecast this weekend as low pressure set to dominate over Ireland

Temperatures may also hit 0 degrees on Saturday night, bringing a risk of frost with it.

By Sean Murray Friday 22 Nov 2019, 8:17 AM
8 minutes ago 646 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4901730
Image: Shutterstock/Christian Mueller
Image: Shutterstock/Christian Mueller

LOW PRESSURE IS set to dominate over Ireland in the coming days, bringing spells of heavy rain for many areas, Met Éireann has said.

Today will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain widespread. It’ll brighten up in parts in the afternoon before heavier spells of rain hit the eastern half of the country in particular.

Top temperatures will be between 7 to 9 degrees.

The rain will be persistent and occasionally heavy near the east coast tonight but other parts will be largely dry. 

Those downpours will spread westwards overnight across the country bringing the risk of spot flooding in places. 

Tomorrow will be a “rather dull and wet day”, Met Éireann said, with heavy rain likely in midland, eastern and northern areas.

Saturday night will see more rain with dry intervals in the west and south. Temperatures will range between 0 to 5 degrees bringing a risk of frost.

Sunday won’t see any respite from the rain, with the heaviest downpours forecast for southern and eastern counties later in the day. 

Into next week, then, Met Éireann has forecast more rain on Tuesday in particular but with milder temperatures exceeding 10 degrees. 

