Over two-thirds of people think Met Éireann should report weather warnings for the six counties

These kind of visuals have provoked the ire of some critics.

MORE THAN TWO-thirds of people think Met Éireann should include all 32 counties as part of its colour-coded weather warning system.

A poll by Claire Byrne Live/Amárach poll has found that 68% of people would be in favour of the change, with 20% of people against and 12% who don’t know.

The forecaster has been accused of alienating Irish citizens in Northern Ireland and ignoring people living in border counties by not providing warnings on a 32-county basis.

Graphics released during weather warnings provoked a particular pushback with critics arguing that it gave the appearance that weather “stops at the border”.

Then, last month, Met Éireann confirmed that it is to look at including the six counties of Northern Ireland as part of national weather warnings.

This poll suggests that there is significant public support for the move.

At present, the UK’s Met Office issues weather warnings for the counties in Northern Ireland but it has been suggested that these could be incorporated into Met Éireann reports.

Met Éireann already works with the Met Office in a range of areas, including storm classification, and says it will examine cooperation in this area as well.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Met Office said it is working closely with Met Éireann and is aware that the Irish forecaster is looking at the issue.

“Met Eireann is a valued weather forecasting partner of the Met Office, we currently work together on the joint storm naming initiative for example, which helps to raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe weather in the UK and Ireland.”

As the meteorological provider for Northern Ireland, the Met Office is responsible for issuing weather warnings here to inform people of the potential impacts caused by severe weather. We are working closely with Met Éireann, who are looking at ways they can incorporate the warnings issued by the UK Met Office in their displays in the future.

Much like Met Éireann, the Met Office uses a three-colour weather warning system depending on the expected severity of the forecasted weather.

The Met Office uses Yellow, Amber and Red warnings while Met Éireann refers to them as Yellow, Orange and Red.

Both forecasters employ them in different circumstances, be it in relation to rain, snow, wind, fog and ice.