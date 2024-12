A STATUS YELLOW low temperature and ice warning has been issued for 19 counties from 8pm tonight until tomorrow.

Met Éireann has said to expect “very cold” conditions tonight with minimum temperatures of -3 degrees or lower.

All of Munster and Connacht are included in the warning. Counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath are also included.

Very cold tonight with minimum temperatures of -3 degrees or lower. A sharp to severe frost forming with icy stretches.

The warning will lift at 11am tomorrow.

A sharp to severe frost forming with icy stretches is also in store, the forecaster said.