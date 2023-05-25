Met Police officer appears in court in England charged with rape

A METROPOLITAN POLICE officer has appeared in court in England charged with rape.

Pc Callum Utley, attached to the force’s West Area Command Unit, allegedly committed the offence between 1 July 2019 and 31 December 2019 in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, while he was off duty.

At High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today, Utley’s lawyer indicated on his client’s behalf a not guilty plea to a single charge of rape.

The 25-year-old appeared at court wearing a suit and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address in the village of Penn in Buckinghamshire.

District judge Arvind Sharma bailed the defendant and sent the case to Aylesbury Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 26 June.

The judge said: “This is a matter that can only be dealt with at the crown court.”

Utley – charged by Thames Valley Police by postal requisition earlier in May – has been suspended from duty.